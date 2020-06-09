Book: Leadership with a Servant’s Heart earns 4th literary award

Multiple Award Winning Leadership Book Multiple Award Winning Author leads national discussions on leadership

America is enduring a perfect storm: COVID-19 pandemic and racial inequality. Leadership is under the microscope. How will we respond?

Your dreams, aspirations and goals are a direct reflection of leadership - how you've been led and how you lead others. Strive to be a good leader, it matters.” — Kevin Wayne Johnson

CLARKSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new decade and a new year has ushered in unprecedented despair to the United States of America. The unanticipated COVID-19 pandemic has crossed paths with a well documented, yet often unaddressed, societal ill: Police brutality. This perfect storm, resulting in over 110,000 COVID19-related deaths, widespread store closures, stay-at-home orders, record unemployment, along with protests and demonstrations to influence policy changes, has the world watching and wondering what is at the root of American behaviors, mannerisms, attitudes and divisions. These, and other prevailing issues, result in a plethora of questions about leadership - what works and what does not work?

Leadership with a Servant’s Heart: Leading through Personal Relationships (2019), by author Kevin Wayne Johnson, is an independently published best-seller whose target audiences include both the general and Christian marketplaces. In 2020, it has earned four literary awards to include: (1) Readers View Reviewers Choice Awards, First Place,

(2) Christian Indie Publishers Association Award, Business/Finance, (3) Human Relations Indie Awards, Leadership Human Relations, Gold Winner, and (4) eLit Award (Digital Publishing Excellence), Silver Award, Business/Career/Sales, from The Jenkins Group. More nominations to be announced soon. Leadership with A Servant’s Heart equips leaders at the front-line, mid-level and senior-level of small, medium and large organizations, including churches, with practical and proven leadership principles and strategies to create a new and dynamic cadre of leaders. The goal is to teach, coach, mentor and share the concepts of leading others by valuing and caring for them. Leaders learn: (a) Part I - The Key to Servant Leadership: Serving Others (b) Part II - The Goal of Servant Leadership: Inspiring Others and (c) Part III - The Result of Servant Leadership: Leading Others.

About the Author:

As Founder and Chief Executive of The Johnson Leadership Group, Kevin provides organizations, and the people who work within them, with the tools to forge effective personnel and interpersonal communication. He delivers training on the elements of dynamic relationships, to equip teams with the attitudes and attributes needed to develop individuals into leaders. He is a John Maxwell Team certified trainer, coach, mentor and speaker, and an active member of the International Coach Federation. A native of Richmond, Virginia, he earned a B.S. in Business Administration and Management / Economics / Finance from Virginia Commonwealth University. Kevin is an ordained minister by the Church of God Ministries, Incorporated, Anderson, IN, and has held multiple leadership positions at the local, regional, national and international levels, including Senior Pastor. He currently lives in Clarksville, Maryland, with his wife Gail and three sons. For more information, view the website at: www.thejohnsonleadershipgroup.com.

The One - Kevin Wayne Johnson