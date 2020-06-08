ADAS Map Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “ADAS Map Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
This report provides in depth study of “ADAS Map Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The ADAS Map Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global ADAS Map market. This report focused on ADAS Map market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global ADAS Map Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global ADAS Map status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ADAS Map development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
NavInfo Co.,Ltd
TomTom
HERE Technologies
Electrobit
Intellias
Mapscape
Waymo
NVIDIA
Esri
Carmera
Civil Maps
DeepMap
Drive.ai
Mapbox
Mapper.ai
Mobileye
Oxbotica
Sanborn Map Company
Voxelmaps
LVL5
Zenrin
Atlatec
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
Embedded
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Car
Commercial Car
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by ADAS Map Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global ADAS Map Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Cloud-Based
1.4.3 Embedded
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global ADAS Map Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Passenger Car
1.5.3 Commercial Car
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 ADAS Map Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 ADAS Map Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 ADAS Map Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 ADAS Map Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 ADAS Map Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 ADAS Map Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key ADAS Map Players (Opinion Leaders)
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 NavInfo Co.,Ltd
13.1.1 NavInfo Co.,Ltd Company Details
13.1.2 NavInfo Co.,Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 NavInfo Co.,Ltd ADAS Map Introduction
13.1.4 NavInfo Co.,Ltd Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 NavInfo Co.,Ltd Recent Development
13.2 TomTom
13.2.1 TomTom Company Details
13.2.2 TomTom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 TomTom ADAS Map Introduction
13.2.4 TomTom Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 TomTom Recent Development
13.3 HERE Technologies
13.3.1 HERE Technologies Company Details
13.3.2 HERE Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 HERE Technologies ADAS Map Introduction
13.3.4 HERE Technologies Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 HERE Technologies Recent Development
13.4 Electrobit
13.4.1 Electrobit Company Details
13.4.2 Electrobit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Electrobit ADAS Map Introduction
13.4.4 Electrobit Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Electrobit Recent Development
13.5 Intellias
13.5.1 Intellias Company Details
13.5.2 Intellias Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Intellias ADAS Map Introduction
13.5.4 Intellias Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Intellias Recent Development
13.6 Mapscape
13.6.1 Mapscape Company Details
13.6.2 Mapscape Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Mapscape ADAS Map Introduction
13.6.4 Mapscape Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Mapscape Recent Development
13.7 Waymo
13.7.1 Waymo Company Details
13.7.2 Waymo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Waymo ADAS Map Introduction
13.7.4 Waymo Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Waymo Recent Development
13.8 NVIDIA
13.8.1 NVIDIA Company Details
13.8.2 NVIDIA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 NVIDIA ADAS Map Introduction
13.8.4 NVIDIA Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 NVIDIA Recent Development
13.9 Esri
13.9.1 Esri Company Details
13.9.2 Esri Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Esri ADAS Map Introduction
13.9.4 Esri Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Esri Recent Development
13.10 Carmera
13.10.1 Carmera Company Details
13.10.2 Carmera Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Carmera ADAS Map Introduction
13.10.4 Carmera Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Carmera Recent Development
13.11 Civil Maps
13.12 DeepMap
13.13 Drive.ai
13.14 Mapbox
13.15 Mapper.ai
13.16 Mobileye
13.17 Oxbotica
13.18 Sanborn Map Company
13.19 Voxelmaps
13.20 LVL5
13.21 Zenrin
13.22 Atlatec
Continued….
