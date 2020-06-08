St. Albans Barracks // Criminal Threatening
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE# 20A202403
TROOPER: Nicholas Olson
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 06/08/20 – 2200 hours
LOCATION: Lamkin Street, Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Sherry Greenia
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 7th, 2020 at approximately 2200 hours the Vermont State Police were notified of an ongoing dispute involving a firearm on Lamkin Street in Highgate, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that Sherry Greenia (age 53 of Highgate) pointed what was ultimately determined to be an airsoft handgun at two individuals after a dispute involving the use of ATVs on Lamkin Street. Greenia was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of which Greenia was released on a flash citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 06/08/20 at 1300 hours to answer to the charge of Criminal Threatening.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 06/08/20
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nicholas Olson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
(802) 524-5993
E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov