St. Albans Barracks // Criminal Threatening

STATE OF VERMONT

                                DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

                                          VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

               

CASE# 20A202403

TROOPER: Nicholas Olson                                                              

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/08/20  – 2200 hours

LOCATION: Lamkin Street, Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Sherry Greenia         

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

                On June 7th, 2020 at approximately 2200 hours the Vermont State Police were notified of an ongoing dispute involving a firearm on Lamkin Street in Highgate, VT.  Subsequent investigation revealed that Sherry Greenia (age 53 of Highgate) pointed what was ultimately determined to be an airsoft handgun at two individuals after a dispute involving the use of ATVs on Lamkin Street.  Greenia was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing.  At the conclusion of which Greenia was released on a flash citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 06/08/20 at 1300 hours to answer to the charge of Criminal Threatening.      

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/08/20      

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Nicholas Olson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802) 524-5993

E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov

 

