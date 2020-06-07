June 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education

Expanded Learning Opportunity Grant Program

Afterschool programs will soon be available at 30 sites in Nebraska with the approval of one-year Expanded Learning Opportunity grants funded by proceeds of the Nebraska Lottery.

The Expanded Learning Opportunity Grant Program Act was created by the Nebraska Legislature to promote academic achievement in high-need schools during out-of-school time, after school, and during summer break. Applicants are required to have a one-to-one funding match.

Expanded Learning Opportunity Grants

T.E.A.C.H. Early Childhood Scholarship Program

T.E.A.C.H. Early Childhood® Nebraska is a scholarship program for low-income professionals working in early childhood education and care programs who want to continue their education. Board members voted to approve $100,000 in funding to support T.E.A.C.H. Early Childhood® scholarships, mentoring, and assistance to non-traditional scholars to improve their success.

New and Expanded Early Childhood Education Grant Program

New and expanded preschool programs will soon be funded in nine public school districts with the approval of grants from the Early Childhood Education Grant Program. The grants provide collaborative early childhood programs to serve at-risk three- and four-year-old children.

The purpose of the Early Childhood Education Grant Program is to improve equity of access to early childhood education and prekindergarten programs. Children of diverse characteristics will be served in inclusive environments and will be better prepared to enter school and be successful.

In the 2020-2021 school year 229 children are expected to be served as a result of more than $1 million in funding.

Early Childhood Education Grants

Resolution to Recognize Critical Infrastructure and Frontline Workers

The State Board of Education brought forth a resolution extending their gratitude to workers in the critical infrastructure sectors, frontline workers, and military personnel who continue to selflessly serve and support all Nebraskans during this extraordinary time.

Full Resolution

Statewide Assessment Contracts