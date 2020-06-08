Universal Orlando's Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Universal City Walk’s Bigfire, named Best Dressed
NAUMD recognizes the best workplace apparel programs with its Image of the Year Award®. Since 1978, the IOY Awards have recognized cutting edge programs.
As businesses seek a competitive edge, providing employees with a fresh look can be a cost-effective way to appeal to existing and new customers.”OMAHA, NE, US, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) has just named North America's best dressed businesses and a pair of Universal Orlando establishments has made the cut. Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Universal City Walk‘s Bigfire were two of ten businesses to take top honors in the 2020 Image of the Year Award® competition, an annual program that recognizes the most fashionable, forward-thinking and innovative commercial apparel designs and the businesses that wear them.
— Steve Zalkin
The wardrobe is the kinetic art of the Universal Orlando environment and helps to set the stage for guests’ enjoyment, thus delivering extraordinary guest experiences. When you're ready to ride with Hagrid, there are over 160 magical creature caregivers to greet you. Team members wear a long sleeve, corded Henley shirt paired with practical twill pants with snap-cinch hems. Additional items include a padded vest, leather gloves, padded leather arm guards, padded leather knee pads, and padded leather shin guards.
Universal City Walk’s Bigfire is an all-new full-service restaurant that draws inspiration from the nostalgia of cooking over open flames. As guests enter the restaurant, they will feel as though they have stepped into a lakeside summer house. Bigfire features natural design elements of mix and matched fabrics, cast iron, camp lanterns and more to complete the outdoor ambiance inside the restaurant.
The complete list of 2020's Image of the Year Award® Winners is:
• Alaska Airlines, created by Unisync Group Limited and Luly Yang
• J.W. Marriott, created by Design Collective by Cintas
• Mr. C. Coconut Grove, created by J.A. Uniforms
• Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, created by Universal Orlando
• Palms Casino Resort, created by Design Collective by Cintas
• Universal City Walk’s Bigfire, created by Universal Orlando
• Chase Bank, created by Lands' End Business Outfitters
• UCI Health, created by Design Collective by Cintas
• Huntington Bank, created by Twin Hill
• United Parcel Service, created by Aramark Uniform Service
For over four decades, the NAUMD’s Image of the Year Award® Competition has honored uniform manufacturers, distributors and end users that have mastered the concept of fashion and function within image and market planning. Specifically designed to assist in identifying staff and professionals, image apparel can also extend a company’s brand, increase safety, enhance interior décor and improve employee morale. “As businesses seek a competitive edge, providing employees with a fresh look can be a cost-effective way to appeal to existing and new customers,” noted NAUMD President Steve Zalkin.
A planned awards dinner was canceled due to the health pandemic, and there was talk about scrapping the entire program until 2021, but that was eventually reconsidered. “So much of life had already been canceled. To void the accomplishments of those who produced great apparel and uniform programs simply did not feel right,” explained Zalkin. “So, while we can't host a physical awards night this year, we will still honor the achievements of 2020. Doing so is important and appropriate, and proof that better days are ahead.” All winners receive award plaques.
About NAUMD
The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) has served as the voice of the uniform and image apparel industries since 1933. Its 500+ members include manufacturers, designers, producers, and retailers of uniforms, as well as those who produce products and services for the industry at large.
The NAUMD works to protect the interests of its members through a series of advocacy, education, and public relations campaigns intended to arm them with the tools needed to retain and capture business in a global economy. The association has authored a number of position papers and has an extensive library of information from which members can further their understanding of the uniform marketplace. NAUMD also hosts an annual convention and trade show where attendees can source products, learn about trends, and gain practical, take-home knowledge to better run their business.
You can learn more about NAUMD and the Image of the Year Award® by visiting www.naumd.com
Steve Zalkin
NAUMD
+1 402-639-0498
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn