ON TIME FLIGHT TAXI - Affordable Halifax Airport Taxi Services
Halifax Airport Cab transportation service is providing all sizes of the cars: sedan, SUV, vans, and suburban to accommodate you and your luggage.HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, June 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halifax airport taxi is a top reliable pre-arranged service to and from Halifax Stanfield International airport YHZ.
We offer Halifax city pick up/drop off and Halifax Stanfield International airport picks up/drop off as well and take you anyplace within the Maritimes you would like to travel outside of the Halifax Regional Municipality and bring you back likewise. We also provide service for YHZ airport taxi booking and halifax airport transfers.
Airport Pre-Arranged Pickups
Arrangement for airport Taxi pickups in Halifax should be made a minimum of one hour before your regular arrival in Halifax by phone or email.
Your taxi driver is monitoring your flight online and waiting for you once your flight lands.
Once you get your baggage, proceed to the Ground Transportation window, check-in, provide them your name and tell the person that the ON TIME FLIGHT TAXI is picking you up.
Ground Transportation the office will call your driver up from the Holding Compound to meet you at the prearranged area.
Pickup point Halifax airport
Proceed out the second the revolving door on your right, turn left and wait by the Pre-Arranged sign for your vehicle and driver, which takes about 3-4 minutes.
If we cannot locate you the Halifax airport Taxi Service will attempt to call any contact numbers we've got relating to the reservation before releasing the driver.
Payments and Services Rates
All Cab drivers accept the following payment, Cash, and all Credit Cards. Debit/Interac is out there by request at the time of your pre-arranged booking. Firms and Business moving folks in or out of Halifax or around the Maritimes can contact us about providing service for your staff, company drivers, or corporate clients.
All rates include HST and are supported by the Stanfield International airport local car Service Rates. Long Distance Rates are supported our Long Distance Rate
Locally owned and Operated
ON TIME FLIGHT TAXI is a Nova Scotia owned and operated airport Taxi service. We provide pre-arranged service to and from the Halifax Stanfield International airport to any place you're moving in nova Scotia or the Maritime Provinces.
Let our friendly employees know if you have needed any help, or have any sensitivity that requires to be accommodated, and that we can do our greatest to require care of you.
Vehicles and Drivers
Our vehicles are smoke and odor-free, pet-friendly, well maintained, property insured and accredited.
The vehicles are inspected by the drivers on a daily basis and can get you to your destination at home, work, or anyplace you select to travel within the Maritime Provinces.
Driven by friendly, local, knowledgeable, courteous, and reliable drivers at ON TIME FLIGHT TAXI with many years of expertise. We are going to confirm your trip with us is a safe, stress-free, and secure one, no matter the weather or road conditions.
