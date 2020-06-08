Home Staging Industry Statistics Report Released
Home Staging Helps Houses Sell Faster and for MORE! Pricing, Process and Proof - it's all included.
Home staging helps a seller net the most in the sale of their home and sell faster than the non-staged competition.
2020 Home Staging Industry Statistics Report Released by the International Association of Home Staging Professionals® (IAHSP®)
The 2020 Home Staging Industry Statistics Report has been released and is full of vital information on pricing, process, and proof Staging work to help a property sell for the best price and in the quickest time based on market conditions. The 34 page report can be downloaded online, as well as infographics illustrating important data points from the report.
Over 100,000 properties were part of the survey completed by home staging industry professionals. This is the first update for industry statistics in three years. The report was compiled by the International Association of Home Staging Professionals, the oldest and largest industry trade association with thousands of members worldwide.
The survey includes accurate pricing for home staging services the public and real estate industry members can expect to pay for the various services provided by a professional home stager. Included in the report is data sharing the impact on days on market and sales price for properties that are staged versus non-staged houses.
IAHSP®, The International Association of Home Staging Professionals®, is the largest and longest running Home Staging Industry Trade Association with thousands of members worldwide. Since 1999, IAHSP® has been dedicated to advancing the education and staging excellence of home staging industry professionals as they prepare homes for sale. Our members serve the public to the best of their ability built upon the principles, practices, and education found in approved courses and designations required for membership. All IAHSP® Leadership Team members own and operate successful Home Staging businesses and believe in building relationships and community with our present and future members.
