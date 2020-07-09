Ultifresh develops first reusable mask with over 99 per cent of bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE 99%)

Ultifresh™ Founders Ultifresh™ Reusable Mask is available NOW! We have a series of cute little designs for children

The Ultifresh™ Reusable Mask is the first reusable mask that is certified with 99 per cent of bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SINGAPORE, 06 May 2020 - Ultifresh™ , a Singapore-based sustainable clothing and uniform brand. The company was established in 2018, mainly based on wholesale and customized apparels with antibacterial and anti-odor fabric, advocating environmental protection, reducing the number of washings, extending the life of clothing, etc. Ultifresh™ has gained industry appreciation and been the uniform partner of many schools and companies.During the current outbreak with the epidemic, in the face of the market downturn, Ultifresh™ does not give up and introduce highly protective 3-Layers Reusable Mask. The Ultifresh™ Reusable Mask is the first reusable mask that is certified with 99 per cent of bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) in Singapore, which is higher than regular 3-ply disposable masks and cotton/fabric masks. Ultifresh™ built a new enclosed production house that is a dust-free and air-tight facility dedicated to producing the Ultifresh™ Reusable Mask in the most hygienic environment. This reusable mask has undergone a number of rigorous checks and tests to prove that they are free of toxins and safe to wear.With three layers of protection, the Ultifresh™ Reusable Mask is made up of an outermost layer made up of a washable knitted anti-bacterial fabric and a centre layer that prevents germs from entering the wearer’s nose and mouth. The innermost layer is made up of soft-style cotton that absorbs heat emitted from the wearer’s body and leaves their skin feeling dry and comfortable. Adjustable and washable, it is a comfortable and sustainable solution in our national fight against Covid-19. We have calculated that if a company needs to prepare 2 ordinary masks for each employee per day, based on a 100-person company, the company can save up to RM 18,000($4,285.71USD) by buying our reusable masks.Ultifresh™ 3-Layers Reusable Masks are available in kids and adult designs and a variety of colours for you to choose. They also open for customized prints with the company logos/ own designs.For more details or order, please browse the company's website: https://www.ultifresh.net/

Our masks are 100% produced in our air-tight, dust-free, bacteria-free enclosed room with the highest standards.