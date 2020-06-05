Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LaRose Announces Bi-partisan Ready for November Task Force

Today Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the formation of the Ready for November Task Force. The mission of the task force is to provide updates from the field on the challenges and needs of our county boards of elections to administer a safe, secure, and accessible election in the fall, and how the state can help support their efforts. The task force will meet several times over the coming months and will; 1) provide updates on how counties are preparing for November, 2) hear from a variety of experts, 3) learn from county elections administrators and what their needs and requirements are, 4) consider and disseminate best practices, and 5) receive information about the evolving health situation. 

The members of the Task Force are the following:

  • Frank LaRose, Ohio Secretary of State
  • Michelle Wilcox, President of the Ohio Association of Election Officials, Director of the Auglaize County Board of Elections (D)
  • Rob Frost, Immediate Past President of the Ohio Association of Election Officials, Board Member of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (R)
  • Lisa Welch, First Vice President of the Ohio Association of Election Officials, Director of the Holmes County Board of Elections (R)
  • Brian Sleeth, Second Vice President of the Ohio Association of Election Officials, Director of the Warren County Board of Elections (D)

WHAT: Meeting of the Ready for November Task Force

WHEN: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 11:00 a.m.

WHO: Members of the Ready for November Task Force

WHERE: Click here to watch: ohiochannel.org/live/secretary-of-state-frank-larose

