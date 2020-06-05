Sweeney-Singer Bill Would Wave Drivers’ License Road Test During MVC Shutdown

Trenton – Drivers who have been unable to take the “road test” to become licensed drivers because the Motor Vehicles Commission has been shut down during the COVID crisis would have that requirement waived if they meet other safety standards, under legislation approved by a Senate committee today.

Sponsored by Senate President Steve Sweeney and Senator Bob Singer, the bill, S-2528, would have the MVC grant driving privileges to those who are at least 17 years old, have completed at least 40 hours of supervised driving with a parent or guardian and have no moving violations or reported accidents. The supervised driving requirement for applicants age 21 or older would be 20 hours, under the measure approved by the Senate Transportation Committee.

“There are permit holders who were scheduled to take their road test have not been able to because the COVID shutdown has closed the MVC offices,” said Senator Sweeney. “If they have met other roadway safety standards they should be allowed to be licensed so they aren’t hindered in their ability to complete their daily tasks and get on with their lives.”

“The shutdown has put many milestones on hold, including driver’s test,” said Senator Singer. “Young people in New Jersey’s suburbs and rural areas have few other options but to drive. This temporary workaround, which still requires hours of practice behind the wheel, will reduce backlogs and ensure those who qualify can navigate our roads legally.”

Under the bill the MVC would electronically issue a printable form to any applicant who meets the qualifying criteria and they would be required to carry the form while operating a motor vehicle. They would be required to operate their vehicles with the same restrictions of a probationary driver’s license.

They would be required to visit a MVC location once they open to replace the form with an official driver’s license.