Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,227 in the last 365 days.

The Bahamas : Request for Purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for The Bahamas

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

June 5, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Bahamas faces an unprecedented crisis as it battles the fallout from two consecutive large shocks. It was just recovering from the widespread destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian in the fall of 2019, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a sudden stop in tourism, creating large fiscal and external financing needs. The authorities’ policy response to the pandemic has been timely, but limited fiscal space constrains the ability to pursue a deeper emergency response.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/191

Subject:

Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI)

English

Publication Date:

June 5, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513546643/1934-7685

Stock No:

1BHSEA2020001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

37

You just read:

The Bahamas : Request for Purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for The Bahamas

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.