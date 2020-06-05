The Bahamas : Request for Purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for The Bahamas
International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.
June 5, 2020
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
The Bahamas faces an unprecedented crisis as it battles the fallout from two consecutive large shocks. It was just recovering from the widespread destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian in the fall of 2019, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a sudden stop in tourism, creating large fiscal and external financing needs. The authorities’ policy response to the pandemic has been timely, but limited fiscal space constrains the ability to pursue a deeper emergency response.
Country Report No. 2020/191
English
June 5, 2020
9781513546643/1934-7685
1BHSEA2020001
Paper
37