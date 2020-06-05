CANADA IRON ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada Iron Inc. (Canada Iron” or the “Company”) is announcing that, effective immediately, Gary Handley has resigned as director and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Kraemer has resigned as director. The Company thanks them for their valuable contributions, and further wishes them every success in their future endeavors.
The Company is pleased to announce that Michael Lerner has been appointed to serve as director, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, and Harvey McKenzie and Emily Lerner have been appointed as directors of the Company, all to fill the vacancies created by the foregoing resignations.
Additional Information
For additional information on the Company:
Please contact Michael Lerner at 416-710-4906 or by email at mlerner10@gmail.com.
Michael Lerner
Canada Iron Inc.
+1 416-710-4906
