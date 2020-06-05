Dean Foods Public Meeting Warning

The Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets will hold a 6 V.S.A. Section 2884 proceeding as trustee for the benefit of all the producers or milk cooperatives in the State of Vermont supplying milk handler Dean Foods Company as holder of Licenses 50-77, GARFRANKMA, GARBURLNJ, GARELICKNY, and FRIENDWILMA and to whom Dean Foods Company at the time of the proceeding has not made the April 2020 final payment for their milk.

The proceeding will be held June 9, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM via Microsoft Teams.

To attend the hearing, please dial 1-802-828-7667 and utilize Conference ID: 596 127 822.

The Agency will also accept written comment prior to the date and time of the hearing. Written comments may be submitted to AGR.dairy@vermont.gov.