RE: I 89 NB Road Closure

Correction it will be Northbound no Southbound as it said in the subject

From: Howland, Neena <Neena.Howland@vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, June 5, 2020 5:15 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Cc: DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: I 89 SB Road Closure

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 NB AT EXIT 3 in Bethel is Closed due to a Motor Vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.