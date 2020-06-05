Murfreesboro Man Arrested for Fabricating Evidence, Other Charges

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Murfreesboro man on several charges, including fabricating evidence and electronic tracking of a vehicle.

At the request of District Attorney General Jennings Jones, in March, TBI Special Agents began investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of drugs and a tracking device in and on a Rutherford County woman’s vehicle. During the course of the investigation, Agents learned that on March 18th, Rutherford County detectives received a tip about a female who was in possession of drugs. Detectives stopped the female and obtained permission to search her vehicle, where they found drugs and a tracking device. The woman denied knowledge of the drugs or the tracking device. The investigation further revealed that the tracking device had been bought by Kevin Allen, a relative of the woman’s ex-husband.

This week, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Kevin Allen (DOB 07/09/1982) with one count of Distribution of Cocaine in a School Zone, one count of Burglary of a Vehicle, one count of Fabrication of Evidence, one count of False Report, and one count of Electronic Tracking of a Vehicle. Allen was arrested on Friday and booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $25,000 bond.