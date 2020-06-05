Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council to Meet in Helena

Councils & Committees News - Region 1

Fri Jun 05 14:39:37 MDT 2020

The Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council is meeting in Helena on June 8-9, and the meeting will be streamed live online for the public.

The citizen council will convene at 9 a.m., June 8, and at 10 a.m., June 9. The meeting will occur in person while maintaining social distancing and other safety measures in Phase Two of the Governor’s Reopening the Big Sky Plan.

The meeting will be livestreamed online at fwp.mt.gov/gbac, and the public will have an opportunity to provide input to the council through an online portal.

The council will review its overall timeline and progress. Members who have been working on different elements of the council’s vision statement and consolidated framework document will then share updates on the work they have done since the last council meeting. The group will also discuss critical issues and priorities for group discussion.

To review the agenda, visit fwp.mt.gov/gbac.