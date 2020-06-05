Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Approved Assessments | Nebraska Department of Education

Pursuant to the Nebraska Reading Improvement Act (Nebraska Revised Statute 79-2601 to 79-2607) by March 1st of each year, the Nebraska Department of Education makes public the list of reading assessments that have been approved for the following academic school year.

Please note that assessment threshold scores may vary from year to  year.  An asterisk (*)  indicates the threshold levels have changed for that assessment.

If you have questions regarding specific changes to scores, you may contact the vendor directly.

