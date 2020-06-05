Schwai's Meat & Sausage Market Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Three Italian Sausage Products

​Release Date: June 5, 2020

MADISON – Schwai's Meat & Sausage Market in Fredonia, WI, is issuing a voluntary class I recall for three Italian sausage products due to an undeclared ingredient (soy grits) that contains the soy allergen. The recalled products include:

Italian Sausage links, 1-lb. packages sold at retail stores in Fredonia, Cedarburg, and the West Bend Farmers Market

Hot Italian Sausage links, 1-lb. packages sold at retail stores in Fredonia, Cedarburg, and the West Bend Farmers Market

Chicken Italian Sausage links, 1-lb. packages sold at retail stores in Fredonia, Cedarburg, and the West Bend Farmers Market

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection conducted by state food safety staff. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture recall classifications is available in the table below and on USDA's website at

.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Consumers who have any of these products can return them to the original place of purchase or discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall should contact Thomas Schwai, Owner, at (262) 692-2731.

USDA Recall Classifications

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

