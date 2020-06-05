Highway 385 in Southern Andrews County to be Rebuilt

ANDREWS COUNTY – A project to rebuild 16 miles of Highway 385 in southern Andrews County has started this month. Work will also be done on the service roads just south of the city of Andrews.

The project will consist of rehabilitating the road and then placing an overlay on all lanes. Some drainage structures will be replaced. Improvements to turn lanes in certain locations are also part of the project.

Work on the main lanes will be done in approximately 4-mile sections. Lane closures will be needed in the project, but one lane will always be kept open in both directions on the main lanes.

Work on the service roads may force the closure of a lane. When a service road lane is closed, the road will be made into a one-way road. Signage will include DO NOT ENTER and ONE WAY signs. Motorists will need to find alternate routes during these relatively short phases of construction.

The speed limit will be reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. A width restriction of 12 feet will be put in place in the work zone.

The project is expected to take about two years to complete and should be finalized in mid-2022.

Motorists are reminded that state law requires them to obey warning signs and flaggers in the work zone. Safety is a top priority for TxDOT. We need help from the traveling public to ensure the work zone is kept safe and free of crashes. Large, slow-moving vehicles may inadvertently enter a lane of travel. Slowing down and giving extra space between vehicles is key to a safe working environment.

FNF Construction of Tempe. Ariz., won the project with a low bid of a little more than $49.8 million.