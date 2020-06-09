Silent-Aire Global Expansion Includes Two Additional Facilities in Edmonton Region
Silent-Aire's latest addition in Nisku is a 105,000 sq/ft office and manufacturing facility. The new facility will create over 200 new skilled trade careers.
The global expansion at Silent-Aire has created over 200 new skill trade positions in the greater Edmonton area. The Nisku facility is a key part of our plans to grow our capacity and team.”EDMONTON , ALBERTA, CANADA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silent-Aire, the global leader in hyperscale data center technology solutions, announced the expansion of two additional facilities in the Edmonton region. The 105,000 sq. ft. facility located in Nisku, Alberta includes office space for over 30 personnel and manufacturing teams will be operating 24x7 at full capacity by July. “Delivering data center technologies and solutions to the world's largest cloud service providers is complex and challenging" stated Lindsey Leckelt, Co-CEO of Silent-Aire, “We recognize that expanding our infrastructure and capacity is vital to meeting our client's most aggressive delivery schedules. The Edmonton region has some of the highest quality skilled trades in the world and we are proud to create over 200 new careers at Silent-Aire”.
— Dan Leckelt, Co-CEO Silent-Aire
The newest facility located in the Nisku Industrial Park is equipped with manufacturing capabilities that are utilized at the other Silent-Aire manufacturing facilities located in Edmonton, Gilbert, Arizona, USA, and Dublin, Ireland. In April, Silent-Aire had opened a 40,000 sq/ft facility for production and inventory teams, “Safety, quality, environmental sustainability and business continuity are part of our corporate culture, and having modern manufacturing facilities is integral to ensuring we can maintain global standards and processes. We strongly believe that if you want to be a leader in the data center technology business, having consistent global standards at all facilities is critical” stated Dan Leckelt Co-CEO of Silent-Aire.
Nisku is a growing business and industrial hub that covers 2,044 ha (5,050 acres) and is home to over 6000 workers and 400 businesses. Silent-Aire's neighbor is the new million sq/ft Amazon fulfillment center. Located only 5 minutes from the Edmonton International Airport and 15 minutes from Edmonton's downtown core, this makes it an ideal location for manufacturing and distribution. “Silent-Aires expansion and new facility are a great example of the huge potential for growth in Nisku and the entire region. As a global leader in data center technology, Silent-Aire is a critical employer in a diverse, fast-growing industry and showcases the bright future in store for our community” stated Brad Rutherford, MLA, Leduc-Beaumont.
Edmonton is the global head office for Silent-Aire and a leader in advanced manufacturing of modular data centers. “Economic growth and diversification are going to be key elements to Alberta’s recovery following COVID-19. Silent-Aire’s expansion and growth shows the diverse opportunities and entrepreneurial spirit that have always served Albertans well and will continue to chart a path to future prosperity” Tanya Fir, Minister, Economic Development, Trade and Tourism.
In parallel with this expansion in Edmonton the global workforce at Silent-Aire has doubled in the past 18 months to over 2100. Silent-Aire now has over 750,000 sq. ft. of global manufacturing capacity, at twelve facilities, and plans are in the works to continue to grow infrastructure and create even more opportunities for current and future employees. “The expansion of our global engineering and manufacturing teams are the backbone of our Corporate Mission to ‘Deliver Innovative Solutions’ stated Lindsey Leckelt "these growth initiatives demonstrate our commitment to our clients and the entire Silent-Aire team."
