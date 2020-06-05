Judge Herb Dodell Talks #BlackLivesMatter with #RaceWars Host Sherrod Small on KCAA’s #ForThePeople
An Honest, Open and at Times Emotional Discussion on how the George Floyd Tragedy Effects Law and Spirituality
There were moments where it got intense and emotional, but that’s all part of the process and I thank Sherrod for coming on the show”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and KCAA radio host Judge Herb Dodell of the law and spirituality-themed talk show, For the People, welcomed comedian and host of the #RaceWars podcast, Sherrod Small for an honest and open discussion about the George Floyd tragedy and the #BlackLivesMatter demonstrations that have followed.
— Judge Herb Dodell
“I was a guest on Race Wars recently and was so inspired by the conversation that I wanted to keep it going on my show, For the People,” says Judge Dodell. “There were moments where it got intense and emotional, but that’s all part of the process and I thank Sherrod for coming on the show.”
About Judge Herb Dodell:
For more than half a century, Judge Herb Dodell, has served as both a successful attorney in the “trench,” and as a Superior Court Judge Pro Tem on the “bench,” having presided over more than 10,000 cases. As a lawyer, he has tried more than one hundred jury trials, civil and criminal, in both state and federal courts, and has successfully argued before the California Supreme Court.”
About For the People:
The purpose of the show is to help people navigate the legal system. It provides information as to how the legal system really works, from the inside and from the perspective of a long-time trial lawyer (the trench) and Superior Court judge (the bench). It illustrates the principles with real cases and provides guidelines for people who are in the system or about to be involved in it, including small claims, restraining orders, landlord/tenant, criminal and general civil litigation. It provides the answers to such questions as "what do I do if…"? while including a spiritual approach as well. The show can be heard every Monday evening at 7pm EST/4pm PST on 106.5 FM and 102.3 FM/I Heart Media in Los Angeles, or on www.kcaaradio.com .
About From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Path Along the Way:
“What do you do if you want to sue someone in Small Claims Court, or you’ve been sued, or you’ve been served with an eviction notice, or someone is harassing and threatening you, or barraging you with texts and emails, or you’re the victim in an automobile accident, or you’ve been arrested? When do you need a lawyer, how do you find the right one, what questions should you ask, and what can you expect from your lawyer? This book will answer all these questions and more. It will provide you with essential guidelines and practical tools you will need to navigate through the legal system, thus saving you both time and money. Real stories and cases are used to illustrate the concepts in this book. Using the principles of Universal Law, this book will also help you learn to turn an unfortunate situation into an opportunity for personal growth.
