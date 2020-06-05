Accreditation | Nebraska Department of Education

Mission Statement

To lead and support Nebraska Schools in assuring equitable educational opportunities and promoting improved performance for all learners through continuous school improvement.

The Office of Accountability, Accreditation, and Program Approval is responsible for:

Accreditation – Rule 10, Regulations and Procedures for the Accreditation of Schools. Accredited schools must comply with 92 NAC 10, the rules and regulations which govern standards and procedures for the accreditation of all public schools and any nonpublic schools that request state accreditation. Districts/schools may also choose to be accredited by the AdvancED/North Central Association accrediting body.

Approval – Rule 14, Regulations and Procedures for the Legal Operation of Approved Nonpublic Schools. Approved schools must comply with 92 NAC 14 the rules and regulations which govern standards and procedures for the approval and legal operation of all non-accredited nonpublic schools in the state.

Educational Service Units – Rule 84, Regulations for the Accreditation of Educational Service Units. Educational service units must comply with 92 NAC 84 the rules and regulations for the guidance, supervision, accreditation, and coordination of educational service units.

Interim Programs – Rule 18, Interim-Program Schools in County Detention Homes, Institutions, and Juvenile Emergency Shelters. Interim-Programs must comply with 92 NAC 18 the rules and regulations that establish minimum standards for Interim-Programs to make them eligible to receive reimbursement by the State Office of Health and Human Services System and requirements of public schools to work cooperatively and effectively with the Interim-Programs to insure students are provided with the real opportunity to make appropriate advancement toward graduation.

School Improvement – Accredited schools must have a systematic on-going process that guides planning, implementation, and evaluation and renewal of continuous school improvement activities to meet local and statewide goals and priorities. The process includes a periodic review by visiting educators who provide consultation to the local school/community in continued accomplishment of plans and goals.

Accountability, Accreditation, and Program Approval

Accreditation Section

Main Phone: (402) 471-2444

Email: nde.accreditation@nebraska.gov

Brad Dirksen Administrator Brad.Dirksen@nebraska.gov

Don Loseke Accreditation Section Director Don.Loseke@nebraska.gov 402-471-4357

Micki Charf Accreditation Specialist Micki.Charf@nebraska.gov 402-471-5028

Kris Gottula Office Associate Kris.Gottula@nebraska.gov 402-471-2444