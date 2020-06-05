Testing Opportunities for Minorities and Other Vulnerable Populations Announced - Free testing available June 12 and 13 in Greenbrier, Hancock, Logan and Wood counties
The testing will be held in Greenbrier, Hancock, Logan and Wood counties with support from local health departments and community partners at the following times and locations on June 12 and 13:
Greenbrier County, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Dorie Miller Park, 2300 Rosewood Avenue, Co Route 32/1, Lewisburg, WV 24901
Hancock County, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Weirton Event Center, 3322 East Street, Weirton, WV 26062
Logan County, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Cora Volunteer Fire Department, 28 Aldridge Branch, Logan, WV 25601
Wood County, TBD
Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, is required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
The testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals.