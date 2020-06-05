Testing Opportunities for Minorities and Other Vulnerable Populations Announced - Free testing available June 12 and 13 in Greenbrier, Hancock, Logan and Wood counties

​As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, with support from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) announced locations for testing on June 12 and 13, 2020.

The testing will be held in Greenbrier, Hancock, Logan and Wood counties with support from local health departments and community partners at the following times and locations on June 12 and 13:

Greenbrier County, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Dorie Miller Park, 2300 Rosewood Avenue, Co Route 32/1, Lewisburg, WV 24901

Hancock County, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Weirton Event Center, 3322 East Street, Weirton, WV 26062

Logan County, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Cora Volunteer Fire Department, 28 Aldridge Branch, Logan, WV 25601

Wood County, TBD

Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, is required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals.