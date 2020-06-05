Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet June 12

Commission

Friday, June 05, 2020

The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission will meet June 12 to discuss the Madison River Recreation Management Environmental Assessment. The meeting will be conducted using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.

Commissioners will decide whether or not to release the EA for public comment.

To read the EA, go to https://bit.ly/2Y3X8pQ.

FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.

For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”

