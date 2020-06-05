Hoyer: Collection of Demographic Data for COVID-19 Cases is Long Overdue

“This collection of demographic data for COVID-19 cases is long overdue. As I made clear in two letters to the National Governors Association since the start of this pandemic, we cannot overcome this challenge if states, territories, and tribal governments do not fully understand how this disease disproportionately affects minority communities and take steps to ensure that these communities receive their full share of much-needed funding and resources. This ought to have been the Administration’s requirement for testing labs weeks ago, when we already knew of the serious racial disparities associated with COVID-19. I hope the new data collected will provide public health officials with a better understanding of how to address this disease where it is hitting us hardest. I will continue to monitor this matter closely to ensure that the Administration follows through and enforces these new guidelines while we continue to address long-standing racial disparities in our health care system.”