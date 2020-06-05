Simformer launches summer online intern program for students
Simformer platform launches a special online summer intern program for students of the faculties of economics, management and entrepreneurship.NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, USA, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simformer platform launches a special online summer intern program for students of the faculties of economics, management and entrepreneurship. The program starts on June 3 and is available to universities around the world.
The internship program is implemented in the format of a realistic business simulator in which a student in a virtual environment manages his own business, masters management skills, and practically applies the knowledge in economics and business management received at the university.
According to Sergey Menshchikov, CEO of Simformer, the summer intern program appeared in response to numerous requests from educational institutions. In the context of the pandemic and its consequences, the organization of full-fledged internship in real companies was not feasible. Therefore, many universities are trying to provide their students with the new, safest and most effective online learning and practical training formats. “In real life, no company will entrust an undergraduate trainee with the management of business processes that are really important for a real business. Business simulation provides the student with the opportunity to work as a top manager of the company, make responsible and complex management decisions, learn from their mistakes", added Sergey Menshchikov.
In a business simulator, students can use one of four scenarios: “Balanced Retail” - business management in the retail segment; “Cloth Road” - management of a commercial production company; “Motorcycle” - creation and launch of a complex, high-tech product, and “Way to success” - startup business simulator.
A student can independently choose internship, coordinating it with the teacher, or the university can centrally purchase a package of licenses for the whole course.
The new Simformer project will allow students not only to gain systemic knowledge and skills in business management, but also provide the teacher with a detailed report on the results of internship in the business simulation.
Simformer already has a number of successfully organized international projects for students. In 2016, a large-scale tournament on management and entrepreneurship Simformer Business Cup was held, in which several thousand students from 400 universities and 40 countries took part, and in 2019, the All-Russian Business Universiade Simformer Management Cup 2019 for several thousand students from more than 200 universities took place.
Learn more about the project: Online Summer Internship
Anastasia Tkachenko
PR Manager
+7 967 974-15-85
email us here