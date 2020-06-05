Pandemic EBT Guide

The P-EBT Plan submitted by MDE and MDHS was approved by FNS on June 2, 2020. While the plan has been approved, the eligibility information must still be received from MDE and compiled into a system to generate the benefits. At this time, we estimate it will take 2-3 weeks to set up this brand new system to begin issuing EBT cards with benefits. MDHS expect to have all cards issued to households within 6-7 weeks.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.