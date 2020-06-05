Pandemic EBT Guide

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The P-EBT Plan submitted by MDE and MDHS was approved by FNS on June 2, 2020. While the plan has been approved, the eligibility information must still be received from MDE and compiled into a system to generate the benefits. At this time, we estimate it will take 2-3 weeks to set up this brand new system to begin issuing EBT cards with benefits. MDHS expect to have all cards issued to households within 6-7 weeks.

