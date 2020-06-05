Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DATCP Announces Details for $50 Million Wisconsin Farm Support Program

Release Date: June 5, 2020

MADISON – Following extensive discussions with agricultural stakeholders, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is announcing the timeline and eligibility requirements of the Wisconsin Farm Support Program, which will provide $50 million in direct aid payments to Wisconsin farmers who have experienced losses due to COVID-19.

Applications for this funding, administered by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, will be accepted starting June 15. Individual payments will range from $1,000-$3,500 and will be issued after the application period closes on June 29. Wisconsin farmers with gross income between $35,000 and $5,000,000 in 2019 may be eligible to receive a payment. Farmers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible on or after June 15 to leave time for resolving any potential issues in their application.

Eligible farmers should apply online through the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR): https://revenue.wi.gov. The application link will be live on June 15. Farmers who cannot apply online may request assistance by calling 608-266-2772. Spanish- and Hmong-speaking farmers should call DOR at 608-266-2772 for assistance.

COVID-19 has presented a wide variety of new challenges to the agriculture industry. Since the initial onset of the pandemic, Governor Tony Evers has repeatedly committed to using funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for direct payments to agricultural producers. In late May, the Governor announced plans to provide $50 million in direct aid as requested by Wisconsin agricultural groups, as well as $15 million in support for food banks, pantries, and other food businesses that have faced hurdles in adjusting to the pandemic.

