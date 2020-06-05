WyoLotto Office Opening with Limited Hours Starting June 9th

June 5, 2020

Starting June 9th

We’re back! We have missed seeing you and are excited to safely welcome you back to our headquarters!

After careful consideration and in accordance with the state and county guidelines, starting Tuesday, June 9th, we will be implementing the following measures in our office for both our players’ and staff’s health and safety:

The WyoLotto office hours will be 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for the time being.

We will allow only one person (or family unit) to be in the lobby at a time. The WyoLotto staff will sanitize the lobby after each visitor.

Masks are not permitted in the lobby due to security reasons.

We will have designated points on the sidewalk outside of the office to help maintain a safe distance for anyone waiting to enter the lobby. After our team has sanitized the lobby, we will buzz in the next person.

We still encourage players to mail in claims as a safe and secure option. If you are coming in to process a winning ticket, please call ahead and schedule an appointment (307-432-9300).

If you are interested in purchasing tickets, we have open retailers across the state.

We appreciate your patience with us during this time and look forward to seeing you soon!