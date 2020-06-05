Singleton Bill Designated ‘Moose’s Law’ Passes Committee

Trenton – Legislation, which would prohibit anyone convicted of criminal animal cruelty from owning a domestic animal and from working or volunteering at businesses involving animals, passed the Senate Environment and Energy Committee today. The bill is sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton, and is designated as “Moose’s Law” named after a Burlington County dog that was stolen and killed after it was left in a hot car.

“Animal cruelty is egregious and cannot be tolerated,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “When a person commits a crime against an animal, they should never be allowed to own, work or volunteer with animals ever again. We will not allow anyone who has committed such acts to reoffend and put other animals in harm’s way.”

The bill would prohibit a person who has been convicted of a criminal animal cruelty offense in this State from owning an animal and volunteering or working at any animal-related enterprise. Any person who violates these prohibitions would be guilty of a disorderly person’s offense.

The origin of the bill was an incident several years ago in Delran, Burlington County, in which a novice dog trainer stole a neighbor’s dog, Moose, and sold him. While training the dog for the new owners, the individual left the dog in a hot car to die.

The bill, S-1258, was released from committee by a vote of 4-0.