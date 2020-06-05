Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Literacy | Nebraska Department of Education

From Research to Practice

A Virtual Professional Development Series

The NeMTSS Reading Symposium is offering three days of virtual professional learning to increase instructional leaders with knowledge and skills related to evidence-based literacy.  This series will inform participants in Pre-K through grade 12 of instruction that supports the theme, “From Research to Practice.” All webinars are free for participants on the following dates:

July 13-PreK-12 Keynote “From Research to Practice.” 

July 20-PreK-5 EB Interventions, Practices, and Strategies 

July 27-Grades 6-12 EB Interventions, Practices, and Strategies

Specific topics for each day will be available closer to the event. Register for any/all event at:

https://mtss.events.education.ne.gov/

