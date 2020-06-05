Amazing Selling Machine 12 Launched With 100% Brand New Content

The current situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic is debilitating for many. A lot of people have lost their jobs and are looking for a source of income.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest version of Amazing Selling Machine (aka ASM) has just got launched! It is the best-known e-commerce business-building program to date that helps people build, grow and scale their businesses from scratch.The aim is to leverage the power of Amazon in the current COVID -19 situation. Despite a huge impact on the world's economy, Amazon has managed to increase its customer base and annual revenue.Since mid-March, when the COVID-19 situation started, Amazon's stocks grew from $1,676 to $2,442! That's 46% growth in 2 and half months - in the middle of a major health and financial crisis!To make it a big opportunity for people who got affected, Matt and Jason, the creators of ASM, decided to update their program into brand new training. It contains 100% fresh content, videos, and a mentor program.They have realized that this is the right time ever to start selling products on Amazon - and profit big.ASM has been trusted for several years and has helped a lot of people in the past. Amazing Selling Machine 12 comprises four major components namely:1. 9-Module Online Web Class - Learn in detail how to start selling products on Amazon. The skills required will be taught to help one become an expert in running an e-commerce business and master advertising using Google Ads and YouTube Ads.2. The ASM Mentor Program - Personalized advice will be provided by mentors who own successful businesses. They will share the latest tips and tricks that seem to be working.3. The Amazing Alliance Private Community - A community of entrepreneurs of varying levels of experience will share the much-needed practical knowledge in running an Amazon store.4. The Private Resource Vault - Your business operations will be automated so that they can be speeded up.In addition, more benefits added are:- 4 new software tools to make most of the tasks easier.- A smooth method of product selection that reduces the time and effort involved in getting products live on Amazon.- Affordable strategies to help you get higher rankings on Amazon.E-commerce has witnessed a boom these days because of a higher percentage of people shopping online. That is why Amazon is growing at a tremendous pace.It will definitely be of help to those who want to start their e-commerce business. Those who have been left unemployed due to the pandemic can find an alternative source of income by selling on Amazon.