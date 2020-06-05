Global Disinfectants Market Growth Rate, 2030

Disinfectants Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global disinfectants market is expected to grow from $0.66 billion in 2019 to $0.78 billion in 2020 at a rate of 18.2%. The markable growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. Coronavirus infection is transmitted in most instances through contact with contaminated surfaces/objects. The virus gets easily inactivated by chemical disinfectants, thus increasing their demand significantly. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $1.04 billion in 2023 at a rate of about 10%.

The disinfectants market consists of sales of the chemical solutions that kill microorganisms and prevent infectious diseases. ‘Disinfectant’ in general refers to a chemical agent that is used to kill all recognized pathogenic microorganisms on inanimate objects on the surface of floors, tiles, washrooms, furniture, and instruments.

The global disinfectants market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Quaternary Ammonium Compounds; Peracetic acid; Chlorine Compounds; Hydrogen Peroxide; Alcohols & Aldehyde Products; Others.

By End User: Hospitals; Clinics; Domestic Users; Others.

By Geography: The global disinfectants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American disinfectants market accounts for the largest share in the global disinfectants market.

Trends In The Disinfectants Market

Disinfectant service providers are using drones to spray disinfectant solutions without using humans. This is in order to reduce the spread of infection from the contaminated area.

