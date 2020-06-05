Bubble Tea Market Growth Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2025

A new market study, titled “Global Bubble Tea Market Research Report 2020”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The global Bubble Tea market is valued at 5610.9 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 19320 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on Bubble Tea volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bubble Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Taiwan and Southeast Asia etc.

The major players in global Bubble Tea market include:

Kung Fu Tea

Gong Cha

Boba Guys

Chatime

ShareTea

8tea5

Quickly

CoCo Fresh

ViVi Bubble Tea

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Bubble Tea market is segmented into

Classic/Original

Fruit Flavored

Other Flavors

The segment of classic or original holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 53%.

Segment by Application

18-25 years old

26-35 years old

36-45 years old

Other Groups

The 18-25 years old holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 35% of the market share.

Global Bubble Tea Market: Regional Analysis

The Bubble Tea market is analyzed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Bubble Tea market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Bubble Tea Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

