Emerging Group LightBody Sound Share Encouraging Debut Self-Titled LP
LightBody Sound Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia synth-pop duo, LightBody Sound, has officially dropped their debut LP, LightBody Sound. The pair, married couple Chris and Elizabeth Knudson, release this 10-track album following the release of their latest single “What About Love,”
While the general sound of the LP, LightBody Sound, is pop and electronic rock, there are synthwave and folktronica undertones and what Chris has coined “now age,” a unique take on new age. During his brief time living in Austin, Texas, Chris recorded several instrumental tracks, with the intention of eventually featuring Elizabeth on vocals. Some of those tracks made it into this album including “Ascension Zone,” “Ashes to Ashes,” “Gypsies,” and “Americronica.”
“Gypsies,” a pop/synthwave track, inspires hope and companionship through the unknown. Mention of the swing guitarist, Django Reinhardt, pays tribute to the inspiration and uniqueness he gave through his musical adversity.
Elizabeth’s Christian upbringing and experience as a shaman and vocal sound healer have influenced several tracks on the LP. “Ascension Zone” is an uplifting track shedding light on our relationship and responsibility to the planet and universe. “Ashes to Ashes” combines an older composition with new ideas on Christianity and the patriarchy. “Americronica,” electronic rock/pop track, follows the waves of cannabis reform in America.
Lightbody Sound is available via Lightstone Records on Bandcamp and all other major platforms. For more information visit their website.
Album cover design by Zack Prestage and album cover photo by Joey Wharton.
About LightBody Sound
Chris and Elizabeth met on a balmy South Texas night at a retired brothel called The Last Concert Cafe. Elizabeth was a down on her luck opera-singer, drowning her broken heart and luminous talent in too much tequila. Chris was a mysterious troubadour, quite sophisticated and yet consistently ill-behaved. Now the producer and artists are married and raising their two children together. Although Chris has released a number of records in the past, this is the couple’s first project together. Their sound can be described as a combination of synth wave, dream pop, art pop, folktronica, and “now” age.
