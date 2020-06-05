Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today joined an amicus brief in defense of the second amendment, which includes citizens’ right to bear arms both in and outside of their homes. Despite several circuit court rulings that clearly state that the second amendment implies a right to carry a loaded gun outside of the home, a current Hawaii statue burdens those protections; no one other than a security guard – or someone similarly employed – had ever been issued an open carry license. Today’s friend-of-the-court filing argues that Hawaii’s broad restrictions on carrying firearms are unconstitutional.

Read a copy of the amicus here.