Mademoiselle Lash Launches Wedding Eyelash Collection for Brides

One of the nation’s leading false eyelashes companies has unveiled new bundles of false eyelashes for brides.

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, US, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Costa Mesa, CA-based Mademoiselle Lash have announced that the company has launched a wedding collection of false eyelashes for brides.

“We are excited to add natural-looking wedding collection of false eyelashes,” said Annie Le, owner and Creative Director of Mademoiselle Lash.

“The wedding lash bundles contain three sets of beautiful eyelashes, specially chosen to take you from aisle to reception to after-party,” revealed Le.

Mademoiselle Lash’s online store has two bundles of unique wedding eyelashes, and they are Wedding Day to Night Round Lash Bundle and Wedding Day to Night Winged Lash Bundle.

Le went on to highlight that each wedding eyelash bundle includes a subtler, more natural-looking version for daytime, a high-octane glamor one for the evening, and the third set of lashes that is somewhere in between.

Mademoiselle Lash’s Wedding Day to Night Round Lash Bundle consists of three different types of fake eyelashes: Lavonne, Emma, and Jenai lashes.

Le explained that Lavonne Lashes are great for a gorgeously natural daytime look while Emma Lashes are longer and fuller and ideals for wedding photoshoots. Jenai Lashes have a full, feathery volume, and nothing short of sensational.

The company’s Wedding Day to Night Winged Lash Bundle also has three different types of beautiful eyelashes - Mila, Thuy, and Tina.

“Mila Lashes say “I do” in the most enchanting way possible, with these wonderfully natural-looking eyelashes,” said Le. “Thuy Lashes are more voluminous than the Mila lashes and have a more pronounced cat-eye shape while Tina Lashes have 15mm of luscious length and an unmistakable cat-eye flick which makes you the most breathtaking woman in the room – just as any bride should be!”

“Even if you’re not getting married, you’ll love the day-to-night versatility of these two lash multipacks!” said Le.

As to what makes Mademoiselle lashes different from other products on the market, Le highlighted, “The difference is in our designs & quality of the product. Many makeup artists, influencers, and customers comment on how fluffy our styles are.”

“Most brands focus on one style of lashes - either only dramatic or only natural. We offer multiple styles of lashes include the classic length, extended volume lashes & natural lashes. We also offer different bands so that our customers can find the most comfortable lashes for them.”

For more information, please visit https://www.mademoisellelash.com/ and https://www.mademoisellelash.com/blogs/all-about-lashes

###

About Mademoiselle Lash

We may be biased, but we genuinely believe it when we say that Mademoiselle Lash is one of the best false eyelash brands in the industry. Perhaps even the best. Based in Orange County, CA, it’s our mission to design faux eyelashes that are so good; you’ll consider them a must-have accessory in your beauty cabinet.

We were created with a philosophy to spread the love of beauty to all. From premium-quality materials and construction to a range that includes a lash style to suit every eye shape, we won’t be satisfied until everyone who wears false eyelashes calls us their favorite.

Media Contact:

Annie Le

Owner and Creative Director

Mademoiselle Lash

Phone: 1- 949-484-8450

Source: Mademoiselle Lash