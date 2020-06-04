Kreidler advises businesses damaged during protests: File claims ASAP

June 3, 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler is advising Washington state business owners who have experienced damage during protests to contact their insurance companies as soon as possible.

Damage to businesses and commercial properties caused by theft and vandalism, including fires, should be covered under their commercial property insurance policy. The only exception would be if the policy specifically excludes that type of loss.

Damage to plate glass windows may require separate coverage, depending on the language in each business' policy. Review your policy carefully.

Businesses that have been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak are not considered vacant under the terms of an insurance policy. Additionally, damage caused during a protest should not be considered a “war and military action” exclusion.

Businesses should do two things immediately:

Contact your insurance company if you are going to file a claim.

Consider retaining professional help to clean up debris and secure your property to protect it from further damage. Many commercial insurance policies will reimburse you for these costs.

If you have problems with your claim, contact Kreidler's office.

