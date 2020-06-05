Saquon Barkley, NFL Star Running Back, Donates to George Floyd’s Family and Advocates Social Justice

“Please in 2 or 3 weeks when the protest are no longer happening, we still need change; we need to come together as a community, and we need action.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley called for unity and change against racism and injustice as protests have sparked worldwide over the murder of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer. Saquon Barkley has even made a large donation to a fund in the name of Gianna Ford, the 6-year old daughter of George Floyd.

“The protests are amazing and Inspiring,” Barkley wrote in a post on his verified Twitter account. “But please in 2 or 3 weeks when the protest are no longer happening, we still need change; we need to come together as a community, and we need action! Racism and injustice cannot exist!“

The pleas from Barkley come one day after the Giants vowed to maintain an organizational dedication to advocating social justice. “George Floyd's senseless death is the type of tragedy we have seen too often for far too long. Over the past week, our players and coaches have talked about the hurt, the pain, the frustration and the anger. Each of us is feeling some or all of that," the team wrote in a statement. "We continue to talk about what we can do to help unite and heal and, more importantly, create real opportunity and meaningful change. We have a responsibility as citizens to work in a constructive way. What we do to make a difference is what is most important. We have the ability to advocate for social justice and sustained change.”

According to the top donor' page on GoFundMe, the former Penn State running back contributed $5,000 to the fund. Barkley continues to advocate social justice change and reform in the U.S. The fund has surpassed its target of $1.5 million and currently more than 48,000 individuals have contributed to the campaign.

