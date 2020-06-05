Flower Duet's Living Art Camp Expands Outside of Los Angeles Via Online Platform for Next Gen Floral Designers
Students at Flower Duet’s 2019 camp prepare blooms to try out a leaf-dye project where they pounded the flower colors into paper to make patterns.
Twelve weeks of botanical STEAM camp themes offer something for all ages in Flower Duet’s latest online school teachings
As a full-service floral design company, we use all the STEAM skills in real life that kids are learning about in the classroom in an abstract way. This camp shows kids how to apply these skills.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the summer of 2020, Flower Duet wants kids (and their parents) to learn how to make fabulous floral designs, botanical crafts and gain a few entrepreneurship skills, too! Flower Duet’s online Living Art Camp weeks will enable anyone to fill the void many summer camps left behind after being cancelled due to social-distancing guidelines.
To align with many parents’ desire to keep kids occupied over the summer with activities that are fun and educational, Flower Duet designed 12 weeks of “Living Art Camp” themes ranging from American Flowers Week to coincide with SlowFlowers.com annual celebration of American flower farmers, to Wizard Week for fans of Harry Potter. Flower Duet will be showcasing STEAM topics in every weekly camp theme.
STEAM & Floral Design
“As a full-service floral design company, we use all the STEAM skills in real life that kids are learning about in the classroom in an abstract way,” said Casey Coleman Schwartz, co-owner at Flower Duet. “For example, in our floral business, we use knowledge of botanical science to keep flowers alive and even grow them ourselves,” Schwartz said. “We will be teaching about the science aspect of floral design in every weekly camp as well as the other STEAM topics of technology, engineering, art and math.”
Flower Duet’s Digital Summer Camp Activities for 2020 includes the themes of Classic Art, Garden Week, Jurassic Jungle, Gamer Camp, Outer Space, Ice Princess, Beach Week and more.
Streamlined Access to Online Learning
Flower Duet’s students have already benefitted from an in-person kids Living Art Camp held at its studio space in the summer of 2019. Campers attended a week-long camp, completed three lessons each morning and took home fresh new botanic designs and crafts each day. The ages of campers were from age 7 to 15 and included an equal mix of boys and girls. Flower Duet used its decade of experience teaching the hands-on children’s floral design classes at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, Calif. to adapt to a daily camper curriculum that was fun, scientific and creative.
“Our online flower school offers a large variety of courses for kids and adults that are within reach of new and experienced designers alike,” says Casey. “We’ve been teaching floral design for over 20 years in-person at workshops, during live garden club demonstrations and online through YouTube, on television and through our online school.”
As with all Flower Duet’s online classes, students can go at their own pace. They can watch the step-by-step (or stem-by-stem) video lessons as many times as they wish to understand the project before trying it out on their own. There is one project for each day of the week Monday through Friday, and Flower Duet will have weekly Zoom check-ins with all the virtual campers.
Three Options for Each Week of Kids Summer Camp 2020
Campers can sign up for the Living Art Camp online. The first camp goes live the week of June 22, 2020 when most schools are officially out for summer. Flower Duet will also offer a live-stream virtual crafting meetup as part each weekly camp via Zoom video conference. Students have choices and three price points for each weekly camp. If they live in the Southern California area, they can sign up for the week of camp which includes all the supplies and flowers they pick up curbside at Flower Duet’s studio. If campers live remotely, Flower Duet will ship their themed-camp box of supplies to them and they can procure the flowers from their local farmers and floral suppliers. Students can also choose an option where they can access the online materials but get all the flowers and supplies themselves.
