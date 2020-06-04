Hoyer Urges Americans to Speak Out, Recognize Black Lives Matter

“I am disgusted that any American would mock the murder of George Floyd by posting satirical pictures of his anguished final moments. To do so is sick and disturbed. As my late friend and colleague Elijah Cummings would have said: ‘We are better than this.’ I urge people from every walk of life and every community to speak out against such behavior and condemn it - not only on social media but through real conversations with family and friends who need to know how serious this is and how important it is for everyone to recognize that black lives matter.”