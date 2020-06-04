Upcoming CFAP Webinars

The USDA Farm Service Agency is hosting four webinars to help stakeholders and producers learn more about the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The stakeholder webinar is intended for stakeholder organizations and aims to provide information that will help those organizations assist their members and ag producers in participating in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Register for the CFAP stakeholder webinar here: June 5 at 1:00 pm Webinars for producers, farmers, and ranchers will begin on June 9th. View dates below and visit FSA Outreach for more information. Ag producers can learn more about CFAP and how to submit additional commodities for USDA consideration through the NOFA process. Webinar Dates & Topics: June 9 at 3:00 p.m. EDT - Outreach CFAP Webinar for Specialty Crops Producers

June 11 at 3:00 p.m. EDT- Outreach CFAP Webinar for Dairy & Non-Specialty Crops Producers

June 16 at 3:00 p.m. EDT - Outreach CFAP Webinar for Non-Specialty Crops & Livestock Producers

