An Open Letter from Krishnan Suthanthiran to the American People to Unite Together Under God and the American Flag As One Nation and One People
Let us follow in the footsteps of our forefathers in making progress for racial justice and promoting peaceful non-violent protests to express our views and desires.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first time I heard about America was during President John F. Kennedy’s Inaugural speech in 1961, and I was fascinated and inspired by his message. During that time, I was an Indian Citizen pursuing my studies in High School in India.
Subsequently, President JFK challenged America to land a Man on the Moon in the 1960s. Although his life was cut short by the bullets of hatred in November 1963, Americans fulfilled his dream of landing a man on the moon in 1969. When I heard the news about JFK’s death, I was in my first year of college and wept after hearing the tragic news. However, after we landed a man on the moon in July 1969, I traveled to Canada to pursue my Master’s Degree at Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. I was elated to watch the TV news programs of the American astronauts landing on the moon.
After graduating from Carleton University with a Masters Degree in Engineering, I traveled to the USA and arrived in Washington, DC in late June of 1972 as a permanent resident — soon after the Democratic National Committee office break-in at the Watergate Office Building. I liked the beauty of Washington, DC and looked for employment with hopes of remaining there. I was fortunate to be recruited by an Oncologist at Howard University Hospital (formerly known as Freedmen’s) in mid-July 1972. A career in cancer treatment and research has been a lifelong goal of mine, ever since my father’s passing in 1968 due to cancer. Shortly after that, I became involved in part-time business in medical supplies to hospitals. I worked as an Engineer Physicist at Howard University Hospital in Washington, DC, USA until 1978. After residing in the USA for 17 years as a permanent resident from 1972–1989, I chose to become an American Citizen in 1989, as I am proud to be an American.
Rev. Martin Luther King spoke about his dream of having everyone judged by their character, not by the color of their skin, hoping all could work and live together in peace. While we have made substantial progress as we have become a Global “melting pot” of various ethnicities, nationalities and individuals of all backgrounds studying, working together, and living in peace globally for the most part. However, discrimination based on race, gender, nationality, skin color and ethnicity continues to challenge our society’s ability to live in peace and prosperity for all.
This past week, we have witnessed the entire world speaking out in dismay and displeasure at the recent death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. In addition, we have seen many such injustices unfortunately too often and too tragically. Leaders, CEOs of major corporations, and citizens of many countries have also spoken and protested such excessive lawlessness by those who have taken an oath of office to preserve and protect citizens.
Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of a free India, and today, India is the largest democracy in the world since receiving Independence from Great Britain more than 72 years ago, on August 15, 1947. The likes of JFK, Mahatma Gandhi, Rev. Martin Luther King, Steve Jobs, Elon Musk and others, all promoted peaceful, non-violent protests and channeled their hope, desires and dreams into accomplishments that benefit all humankind.
This past weekend we witnessed the incredible success of USA/NASA, SpaceX, Elon Musk and Veteran Astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley accomplish their team’s launch to the International Space Station. This was accomplished, for the first time in almost a decade, from U.S. Soil, and at a fraction of the cost to American Tax Payers — due to the smart Public/Private Partnership between NASA and SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, one of America’s genius innovators.
So, my fellow Americans, let us take a lot of pride in this monumental accomplishment of this latest journey to Space. While the entire world has spoken about the unjust death of George Floyd, let us express our courage, determination to fight injustice through lawful, non-violent protests, as we are guided by martyrs like George Floyd, Rev. Martin Luther King, Mahatma Gandhi, John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and others, who have sacrificed their lives in fighting for the good of human beings all over the world.
I, too, have suffered prejudice of various kinds during my life. In order to help the people see through these flaws of our system, I plan to make a series of docudramas about prejudices and discrimination I experienced all over the world — to let the world look in the mirror to see, learn and correct itself over time.
There are good and bad elements in every profession. Many play a challenging role in maintaining peace, law and order and some have sacrificed their lives in line of duty in order to accomplish this. However racial, ethnic, gender, age, religious or nationality discrimination exist all over the world still today. There are some who take the law into their own hands and start summary execution of fellow Citizens of this world. Again and again, we have witnessed this abuse of power in several such incidents, as well as this past week, in the senseless and brutal murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
For centuries, major political parties in America have governed by dividing Americans. As a proud American, I would like to unite all Americans, as we all have the same common goals and aspirations. To accomplish this I established a new independent political party named ‘Proud American Party’ to present unique solutions to all the challenges we face today.
Education is the most effective way to eliminate poverty, improve global health and promote peace. A college education should not be a debt sentence-for-life for our young adults. Everyone deserves the best healthcare — after all health is wealth. To accomplish these goals, I established Best Cure Global Foundation in 2007 to make quality education and healthcare affordable and accessible to everyone. In addition, I formed a division under BCF called ‘3E — Education, Empowerment & Equality’ in memory of my mother to promote the development and advancement of women and the underprivileged. Having lost my father to cancer, I launched a ‘Global War on Cancer’ on April 29, 2015 in memory of my father. My companies' (TeamBest) products and technologies continue to save millions of lives annually for more than 6 decades.
Let us pray together, channel our energy and positive spirits of our souls to solve the numerous challenges of our society, including COVID-19, high cost of healthcare and education. My fellow Americans, please join me in uniting all Americans under God and the American flag. Let us follow in the footsteps of our forefathers in making progress for racial justice and promoting peaceful non-violent protests to express our views and desires.
Have a great day — be safe and healthy. Let us care for each other. Best wishes.
Krishnan Suthanthiran
