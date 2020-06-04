Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridges on North Dakota/Minnesota border scheduled for inspection and cleaning next week

Bridges in eastern North Dakota to be inspected and cleaned next week. The impact to traffic should be minimal but motorists are asked to use caution through the work zone.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, June 8

  • DeMers Ave (U.S. Hwy-2B) – Sorlie Bridge, Grand Forks 
  • Lane reduction with minimal delays for motorists

Tuesday, June 9

  • Single lane of traffic controlled by an automated traffic light

Wednesday, June 10                                                                                                                  

  • U.S. Highway 2 – Kennedy Bridge, Grand Forks
  • Lane reduction with minimal delays for motorists

All inspections and cleanings will begin at approximately 7:30 a.m. and end around 4:30 p.m.

