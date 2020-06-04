Bridges on North Dakota/Minnesota border scheduled for inspection and cleaning next week
Bridges in eastern North Dakota to be inspected and cleaned next week. The impact to traffic should be minimal but motorists are asked to use caution through the work zone.
The schedule is as follows:
Monday, June 8
- DeMers Ave (U.S. Hwy-2B) – Sorlie Bridge, Grand Forks
- Lane reduction with minimal delays for motorists
Tuesday, June 9
- Single lane of traffic controlled by an automated traffic light
Wednesday, June 10
- U.S. Highway 2 – Kennedy Bridge, Grand Forks
- Lane reduction with minimal delays for motorists
All inspections and cleanings will begin at approximately 7:30 a.m. and end around 4:30 p.m.