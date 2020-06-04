Attorney General Fox Works to Expose Illegal Robocallers">

Attorney General Tim Fox and the State Attorneys General Robocall Working Group encouraged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) today to facilitate continued collaboration among state attorneys general and telecom companies to coordinate tracing illegal robocalls to their source.

Under the TRACED Act, which became law in December 2019, the FCC will select a single registered association to manage the work to trace back illegal robocalls. Because a call can pass through the networks of many telecom companies before reaching its final destination, tracing that call—which is key to enforcing our laws against illegal robocallers—requires collaboration among telecom companies and state attorneys general. In their comments, the states note that traceback investigations are necessary for law enforcement to more efficiently identify and investigate illegal robocallers and expose voice service providers that assist and facilitate them.

“Consumers across the country are tired of being scammed by the continued scourge of illegal robocalls,” Attorney General Tim Fox said. “We need to address this issue in a comprehensive way by implementing common-sense business practices to minimize illegal robocalls and trace them back to their source. Now more than ever, traceback investigations are urgently needed because of coronavirus-related robocall scams, including those involving relief checks, test kits, and work-from-home offers,” Fox added.

For the last few years, state attorneys general have encouraged the telecom industry to increase the number and speed of traceback investigations each month. Many telecom companies have joined this effort and are working hard to stop illegal robocallers. In 2018, Montana became a member of a state coalition working with the telecom industry in this effort. Last March, Fox joined the coalition in sending a letter to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, urging the enactment of the TRACED Act.

A copy of today’s comments is available here.