$5,000 Reward Announced for The Doors Washington Hilton 11/25/67 Concert Poster
Nationwide search for 1960's concert posters offers record pricesBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A $5,000 reward has just been announced by Psychedelic Art Exchange for anyone that has an authentic Doors Washington Hilton 11/25/67 concert poster. The poster was created to advertise a Doors concert held on November 26, 1967, at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC.
“This large Doors concert poster features iconic artwork that is very popular with collectors, so we decided to launch a nationwide search," explains Glen Trosch, President of Psychedelic Art Exchange. “We’re hoping our record breaking $5,000 reward pulls one or two out of the woodwork. Any condition and any quantity will be accepted.”
If you have a Doors Washington Hilton 11/25/67 concert poster, or any other vintage 1960's concert posters, you can claim the record prices being offered in this nationwide search. To get top dollar, call Scott Tilson at 435-659-1660, or email Scott@ConcertPosterGallery.com.
Psychedelic Art Exchange is the leading auction house-website to buy, sell, and learn about vintage concert posters. PAE maintains offices in Maryland, California, and Utah. A free Collectors Guide to Vintage Concert Posters, and searchable archive of past auction records with prices realized, descriptions, and enlargeable photos is available at ConcertPosterGallery.com.
