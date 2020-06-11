$3,000 Reward Announced for The Amazing Charlatans Red Dog Saloon Concert Poster

Nationwide search for 1960's concert posters offers record prices.

We’re hoping our record breaking $3,000 reward for this popular The Amazing Charlatans Red Dog Saloon 6/21/65 concert poster pulls one or two out of the woodwork.”
— Glen Trosch, President of Psychedelic Art Exchange
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A $3,000 reward has just been announced by Psychedelic Art Exchange for anyone that has an authentic The Amazing Charlatans Red Dog Saloon concert poster. The poster was created to advertise a series of concerts in June, 1965, at the Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City, NV.

“The market for vintage concert posters is starting to heat up, so we decided to launch a nationwide search,” explains Glen Trosch, President of Psychedelic Art Exchange. “We’re hoping our record breaking $3,000 reward for this popular The Amazing Charlatans Red Dog Saloon concert poster pulls one or two out of the woodwork. Any condition and any quantity will be accepted.”

If you have a The Amazing Charlatans Red Dog Saloon concert poster, or any other 1960's concert posters you wish to sell, you can claim the record prices being offered in this nationwide search.

For example, Psychedelic Art Exchange is offering a $10,000 reward for any Trips Grateful Dead Longshoremen’s Hall 4/24/66 concert poster. To get top dollar for your vintage The Amazing Charlatans and Grateful Dead concert posters, call Scott Tilson at 760-898-9837 or email Scott@ConcertPosterGallery.com.

Psychedelic Art Exchange is the leading auction house-website to buy, sell, and learn about vintage concert posters. PAE maintains offices in Maryland, California, and Utah. A free Collectors Guide to Vintage Concert Posters, and searchable archive of past auction records with prices realized, descriptions, and enlargeable photos is available at ConcertPosterGallery.com.

