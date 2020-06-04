ADMB to Meet June 11

The Board will consider grant applications for wildlife and animal damage studies across the state, and receive updates on various issues. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. on June 11, 2020. You can attend via phone or computer with the information below: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89345141974?pwd=UFJpaDNjVDIxWlNGb0o3MlZCOFQrUT09 Meeting ID: 89345141974 Password: 108315 Phone numbers to call in below: then use Password: 108315 +1 253 215 8782 US +1 346 248 7799 US +1 408 638 0968 US +1 669 900 6833 US +1 301 715 8592 US +1 312 626 6799 US +1 646 876 9923 US Public comment periods are scheduled prior to adjournment. The twelve voting representatives on the Board, their towns, and the areas they represent are: Brian Nesvik, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture

Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer

Garret Falkenburg, Douglas, cattle producer

Jeff Boner, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board

Shaun Sims, Evanston, Wyoming Board of Agriculture

Mike Foster, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Bob Phillips, Sheridan, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

Ron Cunningham, Lander, urban

Kevin Kisicki, Cheyenne, non-consumptive user/wildlife

Gay Lynn Byrd, Douglas, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission

Vacant, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are: Sandy Underhill , Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service

Robin Naeve, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management

Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service For a complete agenda or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at www.wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at (307) 777-6781. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.