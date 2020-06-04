Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with State Street Corporation and State Street Bank and Trust Company
June 04, 2020
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
State Street Corporation and State Street Bank and Trust Company, both of Boston, Massachusetts Written Agreement, dated May 28, 2015 (PDF) Terminated May 29, 2020
