FAFF 2020 Celebrates Global Creativity
92 Films from 27 Countries - Opens June 8-14 on Vimeo
Films about art and creativity are a labor of love. The film and art worlds have always intertwined. It will amaze audiences with intelligent, eloquent, passionate, and incredibly engaging films.” ”VENICE, CA, USA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an incredibly challenging time in the history of our world, and while most of the worlds museums and galleries are closed, Venice Institute of Contemporary Art (ViCA) is proud to announced the 7th Annual Fine Arts Film Festival (FAFF), to be held June 8-14, 2020. FAFF – the world’s largest art film festival – will present 92 films from 27 countries online using the Vimeo platform.
— Juri Koll
FAFF will feature profiles of renowned artists including Marcel Duchamp, Salvador Dali, or assemblage artists Jesse Lott and Lonnie Holley and most importantly, artists forgotten and newly discovered. Whether it's Myriah Marquez, adapting to life in a van in Venice Beach, the last elderly worshipper at a 1,000 year old mosque in Saudi Arabia, or a DJ named Mekon who fled Nigeria to Lybia, and then fled to Malta to survive, these films tells stories of comedy, tragedy, famous and infamous art, music, dance, and performance world figures will be presented in this not-to-be-missed seven-day online event. Live Q&A’s with filmmakers and artists will begin soon and be broadcast during the festival.
Ticketing information is available on the ViCA website. Eight curated series of films (running an average of 6 hours each) are being offered at $10 per series. A festival pass for all films will be available for just $20.
The festival is dedicated to presenting the finest new films about art in the western capital of the art world – and now globally – to highlight the world art community. The films — narratives, documentaries, experimental, and hybrid genres — tell stories about how art is made, how artists survive, how they think and work, and what makes creativity our most important skill, and our best hope for mankind.
“Considering the world situation, the fact that we received so many more submissions this year, and are able to select so many more films is very gratifying,” says Juri Koll, Founder and Director of ViCA, which produces the festival as part of its ongoing exhibition programs. Koll adds, “We’ve had to pivot quickly to get this online with permission from all the filmmakers. We are very proud to be screening many great and never-before-seen films from fine filmmakers from around the world - and half of them are women. We didn't set out to achieve this, it's just a wonderful new reality these past 2 Festivals. Films about art and creativity are a labor of love, and the film and art worlds have always intertwined. It's easily forgotten how much blood, sweat, and tears go into the work we do. We expect this festival will amaze audiences with intelligent, cutting edge, eloquent, passionate, and incredibly engaging films.”
The FAFF 2020 Awards Ceremony will be presented online on Saturday, June 13. at 8pm PT.
The Official Selections of the VR section of FAFF 2020 will be announced shortly. The VR 360 films will go online on Vimeo June 22, with awards being announced on June 27.
All Official Selections of FAFF past and present will be offered a distribution deal through the ViCAFilms/Big Pieces Company partnership.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to work with FAFF, ViCA Films and the filmmakers to help share their films worldwide," said Jim Quan, Head of Sales and Marketing, The Big Pieces Company. "Over the course of its seven-year run, FAFF has done a fantastic job of assembling a wonderful collection of creative art films, all compelling works of art in their own right."
The first Q&A with filmmakers will be held June 4 at 11am. Details here.
Sponsors past and present include Blick Art Materials, Beyond Baroque, 4 Brothers Wine Co., Flake, the Estonian American Business Alliance, and many others.
About ViCA
The Venice Institute of Contemporary Art (ViCA) is an arts organization devoted to identifying, protecting and sustaining the unique stories, history and culture of one of the most important centers of American independent artistic expression. Through its exhibitions, events, research facilities, and education curriculum, ViCA celebrates the world of art internationally, and most importantly the art and culture of Venice Beach/Southern California. Our founding in 2011 marks an ongoing commitment to our community - to present the art world from the perspective of it's artists, writers, curators, collectors, and the art viewing public.
Website: https://www.veniceica.org/fineartsfilmfestival
SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:
#FAFF2020
Twitter:
@veniceica
Facebook:
@fineartsfilmfestival
Instagram:
@veniceica
@fineartsfilmfestival
-END-
Juri Koll
Venice Institute of Contemporary Art
+1 310-957-7037
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
FAFF Official Trailer